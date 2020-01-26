Live video: Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash in California

‘It just hurts’: Kobe Bryant remembered at local basketball tournament

January 26, 2020
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) -- A prestigious high school basketball tournament on Sunday suddenly turned somber when they learned the news of Kobe Bryant's death.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA legend was one of nine people killed when their helicopter crashed about thirty miles northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also one of the victims.

For the young players on the court in Lyndhurst, some of the best players in this region and in the nation, Bryant was a basketball icon.

"It's basically like he's a founding father of basketball," said Phillip Joseph, a Spire basketball player. "He's someone I model my game after."

"He changed a lot of the game," said Aundre Polk, another Spire player, "and it just hurts."

"My stomach is in curls right now," said Chet Mason, a star basketball player at South High who later played in the developmental league in Cleveland and Los Angeles, and who knew Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe was a great guy," he said. "It's tough."

