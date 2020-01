× Firefighters rescue 1-year-old girl from burning Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three children were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire on Cleveland’s east side.

Firefighters were called to the building on East 38th Street and Bivens Sunday morning.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the crew rescued a 1-year-old girl from the smoke-filled third floor. An 8-year-old girl was able to jump to safety.