Dallas Mavericks pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by retiring number 24

Posted 9:39 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 09:38PM, January 26, 2020

DALLAS, Tx. (WJW) — The Dallas Mavericks are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant by permanently retiring his number 24.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban said.

Cuban’s tribute was one of several around the NBA as players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.

In the Memphis-Phoenix game Sunday, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation – the 24 and 8 seconds representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career.

