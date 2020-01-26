CrimeCon to examine Newburgh Heights cold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- An upcoming convention will examine the death of a 17-year-old Newburgh Heights boy.

Kurt Sova vanished after a Halloween party at a house on Harvard Avenue on Oct. 23, 1981. His body was found five days later in a ravine about 500 yards away. The coroner could not determine a cause of death, but ruled he was dead less than 24 hours before he was discovered.

CrowdSolve CrimeCon Chicago will bring together hundreds of experts in profiling, criminology, forensics and crime scene reconstruction to focus on Sova's death. The event is Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 with featured guests including Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Mayjoy and retired U.S. Marshal Arthur Roberick.

The cold case was selected based off the available evidence and witnesses, as well as a willingness from police to open unredacted case files, according to a CrimeCon spokesman. They're also working with the Sova family.

Last year, the Newburgh Heights Police Department announced renewed efforts to find out what happened to the teen. A Tiffin University professor and a group of criminal justice students are also re-examining the case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or Newburgh Heights police at 216-386-0024. A $5,000 reward is available.

