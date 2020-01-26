Cleveland connection: Kobe Bryant met with Browns back in 2018 to talk about ‘Mamba Mentality’

Live video: Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash in California

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sports world is mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash.

According to authorities, it happened in Calabasas, California on Sunday. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board, TMZ reports.

Professional teams and local athletes, including Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns, have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

The Browns got to know Kobe personally when he came for a visit back in 2018 to talk about the “Mamba Mentality,” a phrase he coined that quickly gained in popularity.

