Cleveland connection: Kobe Bryant met with Browns back in 2018 to talk about ‘Mamba Mentality’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sports world is mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash.

According to authorities, it happened in Calabasas, California on Sunday. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board, TMZ reports.

Professional teams and local athletes, including Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns, have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

Kobe you were my idol… period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020

The Browns got to know Kobe personally when he came for a visit back in 2018 to talk about the “Mamba Mentality,” a phrase he coined that quickly gained in popularity.

S/O to @kobebryant for stopping by our team meeting today to talk about the #MambaMentality! pic.twitter.com/PMD7DmDbOW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2018

***Watch below to see Kobe Bryant explain the Mamba Mentality***