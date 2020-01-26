Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr. donate $10,000 to victims of earthquake in Turkey

January 26, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) —Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, a native of Turkey, is raising money to help victims of a strong earthquake that rocked the eastern part of the country Saturday.

Osman donated $200 for each 3-pointer made by the two teams, a total matched by teammate Larry Nance Jr. The Bulls and Cavaliers combined to hit 25 3-pointers. The Bulls won, 118-106.

“It’s not in my hometown – it happened in a different city,” Osman said. “I wish I could be there with those people, but at least I felt like I had do something to help.”

Other Turkish athletes also chipped in to raise another $60,000.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 36 people and injured more than 1,600. More than 700 aftershocks rocked the region.

 

