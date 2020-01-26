Bill seeks extended safety netting at all Ohio pro ballparks

COLUMBUS (AP)- An Ohio lawmaker is pushing legislation requiring all major and minor league baseball teams in the state to install protective netting from foul pole to foul pole.

The Columbus Dispatch reports state Rep. John Patterson, a Geauga County Democrat, introduced his bill Thursday in response to concerns from a constituent blinded in one eye by a hard-hit foul ball.

Forty-six-year-old Dina Simpson has been pushing for the change since being injured in 2017. Patterson’s legislation would require foul pole-to-foul pole netting be installed by the 2021 season. No additional protection would be required in front of outfield bleachers.

