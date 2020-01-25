× Thief steals from ‘Cannibis Amnesty Box’ at Chicago airport, police say

CHICAGO, Ill. (WJW) — Police are investigating after someone broke into a locked cannibis “amnesty box” at the Chicago Midway International Airport.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the box is meant to give travelers a chance to abandon their marijuana before going through security. Recreational pot became legal in Illinois earlier this month. However, users are not allowed to fly with it.

WGN reports there are 12 boxes at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and one at Midway. Chicago police routinely collect and dispose of the contents inside.

The Sun-Times said the police department plans to make the boxes more secure to prevent something like this from happening again.

No suspect description was provided by police.