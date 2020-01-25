Suspect shot, killed by police during Bob Evans robbery in Columbus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Columbus police say officers shot and killed an armed man during a robbery at a Bob Evans.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the masked man assaulted a manager because it was taking too long for him to open the safe.

Police say it appears the manager was hit in the back of the head with the suspect's gun.

Officers arrived on scene before the suspect was able to get any money.

Police say officers were forced to open fire.

According to police, officers fired multiple shots. The suspect died at the hospital.

No customers or other employees were hurt during the incident.