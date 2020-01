COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WJW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has not indicated whether he’ll sign it, but lawmakers there have sent him a bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

If the bill is signed into law, people in South Carolina will no longer set their clocks back in the fall.

Even though the South Carolina General Assembly voted in favor of the bill, Congress would have to give the state permission to stay on Daylight Saving Time.