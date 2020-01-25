WATCH LIVE: Snow heading our way this evening, little accumulation expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Careful driving tonight, we’ve got snow in the forecast!

Colder air moves back in and sticks around and we’re going to have a taste of winter tonight and tomorrow! Little accumulation expected. An inch or less this evening, followed by an additional 1″ in the primary snowbelt as lake effect snow sets up overnight. So we get an inch tonight and some will see an inch tomorrow.

Sunday morning snowfall:

Sunday 10 p.m. snow totals:

Another trough swings by Sunday inducing a general light snow followed by lake effect. Lake effect snow will come in waves over the next 60 hours.

Here’s how much snow you could have on the ground by Tuesday morning:

Once lake effect snow tapers we’re in a holding pattern. Typical January temps with a typical January sky. Plenty of clouds around with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. We’re watching our next big storm system next weekend. Groundhog’s Day/Super Bowl Sunday could get interesting… Stay tuned!

