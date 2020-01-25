Seen on TV: 1/25/20

Posted 8:32 am, January 25, 2020, by

Here are the web links for Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • Click here for information for school officials on closing school
  • Click herefor more information on the Anchors Aweigh contest
  • Click here for more on Maddox’s bracelets to help kids in need
  • Click here for more on this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
  • Click here for internet presale tickets for the 2020 Country Megaticket
  • Click here for more on an 11-year-old in Akron who needs a kidney donor
  • Click here for Tri-C High School Rock Off information
  • Click here for more on a woman’s story about losing weight with apple cider vinegar
  • Click here for more on the Lake Metroparks Ice Festival
  • Click here for more on Quilts 2020
  • Click here for more on the Mars Rover naming contest
  • Click here for more on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020
  • Click here for more on how to help victims of the Australia fires
  • Click here for more on how to donate to the Red Cross
  • Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
  • Click here for more on St. Jude
  • Click here for Crime Stoppers information
  • Click here to share your love story with FOX 8
  • Click here for Smoking Cessation Program at Cleveland Clinic
  • Click here for the snow day calculator
  • Click here for Tribe Fest info
  • Click here for more on Destination Cleveland
  • Click here  for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
  • Click here to send shout-outs, story ideas for FOX 8 Extra with Stefani Schaefer
  • Click here  to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
  • Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
  • Click here for more on Jet Express
  • Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
  • Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
  • Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
  • Click here for the Woollybear Cam
  • Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
  • Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.