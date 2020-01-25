Rain and snow this morning followed by a round of snow showers this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The last weekend of January is here, and it’s not looking like the greatest of weekends.

Colder air moves back in today. Temperatures starting off in the upper 30’s and will hang out there through the day. Rain mixed in with snow at times will continue through 10AM. Then we get a break. A cloudy and breezy afternoon. After 5PM a round of snow showers swings in from the west. Little accumulation expected. Here’s the timeline:

An inch or less this evening, followed by an additional 1″ in the primary snowbelt as lake effect snow sets up overnight.

Another trough swings by Sunday inducing a general light snow followed by lake effect that will linger Monday into Monday night. We’ll have that snowfall forecast closer to that time frame.

