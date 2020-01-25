Parma Heights police call in SWAT team after woman barricades herself in home

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A woman is behind bars after Parma Heights police said she barricaded herself inside a home, forcing them to call in the SWAT team.

It happened at a house off Snow Road and Queens Highway around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Details surrounding the incident are vague, but a spokesperson for the department said the landlord had gone over to talk to the woman and at some point, she locked herself inside.

Police said she was wanted for a felony warrant and had weapons, so they brought in SWAT to assist.

The suspect finally surrendered after some kind of gas was used.

Her name has not been released by police.