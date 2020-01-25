North Carolina man kept woman as sex slave for five years, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WJW) — A 48-year-old man from North Carolina is accused of keeping a woman as a sex slave for five years.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched after detectives received information from the National Human Trafficking Tip Line.

Salvador Espinoza Escobar was subsequently arrested and has since been charged with one count of felony human trafficking.

He allegedly held the victim in sexual servitude by withholding basic needs in exchanged for forced sexual acts since January 2015, deputies said.

He remains behind bars on a $100,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office is working with World Relief Triad and DSS to assist the victim.