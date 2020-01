CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The annual Polar Bear Jump at Chippewa Lake is not for the faint of heart.

They started cutting ice away Friday to set up the jump platform so people could make the frigid dip safely.

Ahead of the jump, there are activities to warm up like Zumba and a 5K and walk.

Of course afterwards, there is a party.

Last year’s event raised over $20,000 for local charities, according to the Chippewa Lake Lions.