‘It’s been extremely difficult’: Port Clinton community gathers to say goodbye to Harley Dilly

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) -- Public calling hours were held on Saturday in Port Clinton for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

Pink ribbons adorned Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral home outside while a steady stream of mourners wrapped their arms around Harley’s family inside.

“I just hugged her and told her if there’s anything I can do to help let me know,” said Christine Lundy. “What can take that kind of pain away?”

Police said the high school freshman died in a bizarre accident and was found inside of a chimney across the street from his home.

While he was missing, hundreds of volunteers searched tirelessly for him.

Many of those same volunteers, including Megan Lenthe organized a memorial luncheon, which was held at a church hall next to the funeral home.

“This has been extremely difficult for the community,” said Lenthe. "We’re gathering to give Harley the most amazing send off we can.”

The gathering was designed to give people an opportunity to talk and begin the healing process, with many businesses donating food and refreshments.

Harley volunteered as a Salvation Army bell ringer and also liked to leave pennies throughout town, so picture cards with a penny attached were given out to everyone.

“He’d walk around town and drop pocket change to try to brighten up somebody’s day everyone thinks they found a lucky penny,” said Marc Wolfe.

Wolfe had helped collect money for a reward and is now working with other volunteers on establishing a 501C3 scholarship fund called Harley’s Project 236.

The 236 was chosen because during the search efforts a gentleman donated all of the money he had, which was $2.36 in change.

“If we have anything to say about it, good will come out of this through our organization and everyone helping us,” said Wolfe.

