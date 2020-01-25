ICYMI: Human trafficking suspects arrested; Initial report in Harley Dilly case; And a Mega Millions winner

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Let’s take a look at a few of the local and national stories that were popular on FOX8.com this week:

Human trafficking arrests

Seven suspects were arrested in a human trafficking sting in Northfield Village. Authorities also located 10 people who are possible victims. Two suspects are still wanted. The investigation involved the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial Harley Dilly report

This week, Port Clinton released the initial police report when Harley Dilly went missing. According to the report, his father said Harley was "mad because he had broken his phone and demanded that they get him a new one." He said Harley was told he would have to earn it.

Dilly disappeared on Dec. 20. He was found dead in a chimney across from his house on Jan. 13. Police said it was a sad accident.

Mega Millions winner

The winner of the $375 million Mega Millions jackpot in Ohio claimed their prize. The ticket, which is the largest Ohio Lottery prize ever won, was sold at a Mentor Giant Eagle. The prize was claimed by “The Great Hope Trust.”

Dwayne Johnson talks about dad's death

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he is "Full of gratitude" for the love and support he's received in the wake of his father's death. The actor's legendary pro-wrestling father, Rocky Johnson, passed away last week at age 75.

The younger Johnson posted an almost eight-minute video Sunday on his official Instagram account in which he expressed his appreciation.

Man kills coyote with bare hands

A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands on Monday when it grabbed his 2-year-old son. He said the animal bit him twice, so he kicked it away and suffocated it with his body weight.