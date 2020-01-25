I-Team: Investigation into stolen Amazon packages leads to employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Amazon has taken action after police say four large containers of packages were stolen from a warehouse in Euclid.

This week, the FOX 8 I-TEAM revealed police video showing officers finding one large container dumped last month at I-71 and West 150th St.

Inside, police found envelopes and packages, and the video showed some had been ripped opened.

Now, we’ve learned a company internal investigation has narrowed in on an employee.

An Amazon spokesperson emailed a statement to FOX 8 saying,

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners and can confirm this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages. Immediately after the incident took place, we worked with law enforcement in their investigation, and reached out to each customer to make it right.”

Euclid Police are leading a criminal investigation.

So far, no one has been arrested or charged.