Harley Dilly remembered: Port Clinton comes together to mourn teen

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) - Nearly one month after 14-year-old Harley Dilly disappeared, the Port Clinton community will come together to honor his life.

Harley was never seen alive after he left for school Friday, December 20.

After weeks of searching, his body was found in the chimney of a home across the street from his family's house.

The Ottawa County Coroner's Office said Dilly died of asphyxiation.

Police do not believe foul play was involved.

Visitation for Harley will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral home on Washington Street in Port Clinton.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

