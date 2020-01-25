Four people arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Wickliffe, police say

Posted 2:51 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 02:52PM, January 25, 2020

Courtesy of Wickliffe Police Department's Facebook page

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — What started as a traffic stop ended in a drug bust for police in Wickliffe.

According to the department, an officer stopped a car on the I-90 ramp at Bishop Road around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 23.

During the investigation, a Smith and Wesson handgun concealed in a holster was found under the driver’s seat. Officers also found about a half ounce of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a digital scale, crack pipes, a meth pipe and a syringe.

Two men and two women were arrested on a variety of felony drug and firearms charges.

“The arrest highlights a trend of increasing methamphetamine use in our area, and marks one of several notable methamphetamine seizures we’ve made over the last couple of months,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

