Emaciated dog with burn marks on his head found roaming the streets

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (WJW) — An emaciated dog named Chester was found roaming the streets of New York with burn marks on his head.

According to the Nassau County SPCA, a good Samaritan brought him to the shelter where vets determined the burn marks were likely from cigarettes.

“This innocent animal suffered needlessly, and we need to get justice for Chester,” said DA Singas. “I’m grateful to the Nassau County SPCA for offering this $5,000 reward to help us find and prosecute whoever starved and burned this poor dog.”

The shelter believes Chester was likely abandoned by a passing commuter based on the area where he was discovered.

He is now recovering in the care of a foster family.