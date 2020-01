× ‘Be careful out there’: Parma firefighters respond to nasty crash, two victims taken to hospital

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma firefighters responded to a nasty multi-car crash Saturday morning.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, it happened on Snow Road at West 54th Street.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The fire department is reminding drivers to be careful out there and stay vigilant.