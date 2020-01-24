× Woman leads police on 19-mile chase in Lake County, police say

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A 57-year-old woman was arrested after Madison Township police say she led authorities on a 19-mile chase.

Officers were alerted to an impaired driver on South Ridge Road near Townline Road at about 6 p.m. Thursday. Madison Township police said they tried to pull over the vehicle, but the woman continued driving, failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed the center line several times.

The driver, later identified as Sharon L. Ceglie, of Painesville, drove onto Interstate 90, where she fluctuated speeds between 20 mph and 50 mph, police said. She was eventually stopped when the Ohio State Highway Patrol used spike strips.

The chase lasted about 37 minutes.

Ceglie was charged with failure to comply, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating without a valid license and more. She was taken to the Lake County Jail.