Wintry mix expected Saturday morning; temps hang in the 40s

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The last weekend of January is upon us, and it’s not looking like the greatest of weekends.

Colder air will zoom into NE Ohio tomorrow. We’ll start off the day with a wintry mix and end with scattered snow showers. An inch or less is possible by Saturday evening.

Another trough swings by Sunday inducing a general light snow followed by lake effect that will linger Monday into Monday night. We’ll have that snowfall forecast closer to that time frame.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: