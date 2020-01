Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The last weekend of January is almost here, and it’s not looking rather sloppy.

Colder air will zoom into NE Ohio tomorrow. We’ll start off the day with a wintry mix and end with scattered snow showers. An inch or less is possible by Saturday evening.

Another trough swings by Sunday inducing a general light snow followed by lake effect that will linger Monday into Monday night. We’ll have that snowfall forecast closer to that time frame.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: