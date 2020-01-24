Weather: Widespread rain Friday, snow possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The last weekend of January is almost here!

Our next weather system will be rain late morning on Friday. There’s a slim chance of a few spots receiving a light wintry mix early Friday morning (especially west). A general 1/2″ of rain is likely before the switchover to snow. Saturday will be a transitional day with rain showers early, some dry breaks in the afternoon followed by scattered snow showers late in the day.

The best chance of seeing *only* snow appears to be on Sunday with small accumulations. Stay tuned for any changes as this systems passes by.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here is a map showing snowfall this winter vs normal across the eastern US

After some work over the last few days, here is the ENTIRE LAKE ERIE ICE PERCENTAGE HISTORY since late 1972!

The colors show the concentrations. 75% or higher is indicated with the white colors. 50-75% is light pink. 25-50% is purple. Blue shades under 25%. The left side starts in mid November. The far right side ends in mid May. The top row is 1972-73. Bottom row is last winter 2018-19. You can see the trends from top (1970s) through the 1980s and 1990s to bottom (last winter)

Here’s some sunrise and sunset info too, which helps (?)