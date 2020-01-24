WATCH LIVE: House managers enter third day of opening arguments in impeachment trial

Suspect arrested in attempted murder of Painesville man

Brandon Lee Noble (Photo courtesy: Painesville police)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Bond was set at $10 million for the suspect in the shooting of a Painesville man.

Brandon Lee Noble, 24, is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault. He was arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Oct. 12 on Lawnview Drive. Painesville police said they identified Noble as the suspect early on in the investigation. The US. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located him and arrested him Thursday afternoon.

