South Euclid father charged after police said he left 2 young kids in car while getting groceries

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A South Euclid man was charged after allegedly leaving his two young children in a car alone while he was grocery shopping.

According to a South Euclid Police Department Facebook post, it happened at about 6 p.m. Jan. 22. An off-duty officer was working security detail at Giant Eagle, 4401 Mayfield Road, and was approached by a male customer who needed to “show him something very important.” He told the officer he saw two small children in a car alone with the vehicle running.

The officer saw a small child sitting in the child seat behind the front passenger seat. A baby seat was located behind the front driver’s seat, and a small child was also in that seat.

An on duty officer arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later.

Shortly after, a man approached the car pushing a shopping cart with groceries in it. The man said the car was his, and that he was only in the store for 10 minutes. Police say he told the officers he “really didn’t see the problem with leaving his kids in an unlocked vehicle while shopping in the store.”

The man was charged with endangering children.