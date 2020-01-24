‘Reception is incredible!’ Puppy training to help grieving families at North Carolina funeral home

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WJW) — A funeral home in North Carolina has added a furry, four-legged member to its staff.

Macon Funeral Home office administrator Tori McKay wrote on the business’s website that she’s dreamt of having a grief therapy dog there for years.

Her choice was always a Bernese Mountain Dog.

She found Mochi, who is eight weeks old.

McKay wrote on the funeral home’s website:

“So far, everyone has been so supportive, and Mochi has already made a difference in families’ lives this week. I have had people reach out for grief therapy, and the reception on Facebook has been incredible. I will be sending her to Asheville for training when she’s between six months and one year old. Until then I am training her and socializing her here!”

