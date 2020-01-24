× Ohio sheriff offering free CCW classes to non-profits

HAMILTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its offer for free CCW classes to all non-profits in the area.

Sheriff Richard Jones said he feels these organizations could be susceptible to mass shootings. Last month, he announced free training to churches.

“We want any and all who congregate, whether it be a school, church or non-profit organization feel they can do so in a safe and protected environment,” Jones said.

His offer comes after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas, where parishioners with guns took down the suspect. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the trained volunteer security team saved an, ‘Untold number of lives.” Two people died in the December shooting.

Any non-profit group in the county interested in the training should send an email to ccwclass@butlersheriff.org