Ohio lawmaker wants to ban anyone under the age of 21 years old from entering a bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- An Ohio lawmaker is working on legislation that would ban anyone under the age of 21 from entering a bar.

Under the proposal, they would not be allowed to go into any establishment with "beer and intoxicating liquor sales that exceed sixty percent of total gross receipts in any given year."

Right now, those under 21 are allowed to go into a bar and can legally consume alcohol if supervised by a parent or legal guardian.

State Senator Tina Maharath (D) said her ultimate goal with the bill is to eliminate those exceptions.

The idea of not letting anyone under 21 into a bar isn't sitting well with some.

"You're talking about families with young kids that come under here even during the day, sometimes at night," said Mark Orenski, who is a cook at the Oriole Cafe in Berea.

He said it would impact customers who come in with their families to eat.

FOX 8 reached out to Senator Maharath for a statement, but she has not responded.