No cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Ohio Department of Health says no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state, but the agency is still doing work in preparation.

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan City, China in December. So far, the illness spread to more than 830 people and 25 have died. The Centers for Disease Control said the risk to the American public is low. One case was reported in Washington state and another in Chicago, Illinois.

The Ohio Department of Health classified coronavirus as a Class A disease. That means doctors are required to report it to local health departments.

“This situation is at the heart of public health,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio director of health. “We are working proactively with healthcare providers and local health districts/partners to identify and appropriately address emerging threats like novel Coronavirus.”

More stories on coronavirus here