More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible plastic contamination

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

Consumers are told to look for establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.

The ground beef was shipped to multiple locations including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

If you find the meat in your fridge, you’re urged to throw it away or return it to the store where you bought it from.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.