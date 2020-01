Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their families.

Bruno Collins, 58, was last seen Christmas Eve in Cleveland. He was driving a white GMC Envoy. Bruno was wearing a black and orange hat, gray joggers, a gray hoodie and black shoes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-3082.

**More missing person cases here**