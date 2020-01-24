Man caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes in South Euclid, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) -- As more consumers rely on online shopping for their purchases, thieves are becoming more brazen about stealing packages from porches.

South Euclid Police said a suspect was caught on video several times on Thursday stealing packages from porches right after they were delivered.

Investigators said the man was driving a white, four door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, that was spotted in several neighborhoods around the city.

One clip of surveillance video shows a postal carrier dropping off a package intended for a family on Verona Road. A short time later, the suspect pulled up in the white car, grabbed the package and drove away.

The family was furious when they saw the video.

"I think it's sad, you know hard working people work really hard to actually have money to order these packages, so for them to take it, is a really sad thing, I hope that they catch the person,” said Leanne Castillo.

A veteran postal carrier told FOX 8 on Friday that it's not uncommon for him to see the same cars over and over again as he goes from neighborhood to neighborhood making deliveries.

Police are encouraging postal carriers and delivery drivers to notify them about suspicious cars so they can speak with the drivers and find out what they're up to.

"Especially if they're seeing an individual getting out of the vehicle, monitoring their route, monitoring the way that they're delivering packages. Let the police department know so we can perhaps keep an eye on the vehicle or if the vehicle leaves, we at least have something to follow up on," said Officer Joe Di Lillo Jr.

One of the residents who was victimized by the thief on Thursday has some advice for the crook, "get a job."

"I think it's horrible, you know, I'm a first time mom, so right now ordering packages is kind of what I need to do and it was broad daylight, so I think it's horrible for the community, for us in South Euclid to have someone just taking our packages while folks are at work,” said Castillo.

Anyone who can identify the suspect shown on the surveillance video is asked to call South Euclid Police at 216-381-1234.