× Man accused of breaking into Canton church, stealing sword

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he broke into a church in Canton.

Addison Rudd, 19, of Canton, is charged with vandalism, desecration, and breaking and entering.

Rudd threw a stone marker through a glass window to get into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Jan. 12, according to court documents. While inside, he pried open a door using a crucifix, before stealing a cross and sword, documents said.

Rudd is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.