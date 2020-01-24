Local woman uses app to track down thieves who stole her belongings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS (WJW)- Local police say a woman was able to track down the thieves who stole her belongings thanks to an app on her iPad.

Officer body cameras were rolling as Middleburg Heights police responded to the call of a stolen iPad Sunday night.

“We received a call from a young lady that had her iPad stolen from her car at the Speedway on Bagley. She was tracking that through some technology that her friend had,” said Chief Ed Tomba, with Middleburg Heights Police.

Police say the iPad pinged to the Red Roof Inn on Bagley Road.

The video shows that when an officer walked into the hotel, five suspects, who matched the description provided by the woman, were standing in the front lobby.

“They discovered quite a bit of property. Unbeknownst to us, there were a series of thefts in different cities including Cleveland, Berea, Parma, Parma Heights, Medina, and three here in Middleburg Heights,” said Tomba.

Police say they were able to recover over a hundred stolen credit cards along with dozens of electronics and personal items.

Police say three juveniles and two eighteen-year-olds were arrested.

As for the woman who tracked them, she got her iPad back.

“She was going to get gas like we all do, running to pick up one thing and leaving the vehicle open with the property in there. It was a crime of opportunity for these young kids,” said Tomba.