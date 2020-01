NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — There was a more than 40-minute delay on Interstate 480 East due to a crash Friday morning.

It happened at just after 7 a.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash happened between Grayton Road and Interstate 71.

Traffic was backed up for miles but has since cleared up.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

