Lawmakers approve ear protection for Ohio motorcyclists

Posted 9:12 am, January 24, 2020, by

Biker holding helmet, preparing for ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Motorcyclists in Ohio would be allowed to wear earphones or earplugs while riding under a measure meant to ward off hearing loss, under a bill on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The House and Senate have both approved the legislation, which would prohibit motorcyclists from listening to music or other entertainment while wearing the ear protection, Gongwer News Service reported. The Senate passed it unanimously on Wednesday.

Noise from the wind and engines can produce severe hearing loss for motorcyclists, said Sen. Rob McColley, a Republican from Napoleon in northwestern Ohio.

A message was left with the Republican governor’s office asking whether DeWine would sign the bill.

