Happening Now: Corrections officer accused of abusing inmate, intimidating other officers appears in court

Jarvis Landry leads AFC to Pro Bowl dodgeball victory

Posted 9:36 am, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 10:05AM, January 24, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was the last man standing during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge Thursday night.

The AFC and NFC were tied heading into the main event: dodgeball.

The match came down to Landry and Browns running back Nick Chubb against four NFC players. Landry’s strategy of rolling the ball, not throwing it, paid off. With two quick catches, he took out two guys.

Chubb was eliminated next. It looked like Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams would pick off Landry. But Landry, who already put on a show during the Best Hands competition, was too quick.

Check out these skills:

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.