Jarvis Landry leads AFC to Pro Bowl dodgeball victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was the last man standing during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge Thursday night.

The AFC and NFC were tied heading into the main event: dodgeball.

The match came down to Landry and Browns running back Nick Chubb against four NFC players. Landry’s strategy of rolling the ball, not throwing it, paid off. With two quick catches, he took out two guys.

Chubb was eliminated next. It looked like Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams would pick off Landry. But Landry, who already put on a show during the Best Hands competition, was too quick.

Check out these skills:

