I-Team: Another gun found at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Fox 8 I -Team has found another person has been arrested with a loaded gun at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The latest case happened Thursday evening.
Agents with the Transportation Security Administration found a loaded 9mm handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag. They called Cleveland police.
Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Brook Park. A report shows he did not have a permit for a concealed weapon, and he claimed he “forgot” the gun was in his bag.
The TSA says this is the second gun seized at Hopkins in 2020. Last year, agents found a total of 26 guns at Hopkins. And the year before, a total of 23.
As of Friday morning, the man arrested in the latest case was held in jail, but he had not yet been charged.