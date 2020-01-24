× I-Team: Another gun found at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Fox 8 I -Team has found another person has been arrested with a loaded gun at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The latest case happened Thursday evening.

Agents with the Transportation Security Administration found a loaded 9mm handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag. They called Cleveland police.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Brook Park. A report shows he did not have a permit for a concealed weapon, and he claimed he “forgot” the gun was in his bag.

The TSA says this is the second gun seized at Hopkins in 2020. Last year, agents found a total of 26 guns at Hopkins. And the year before, a total of 23.

As of Friday morning, the man arrested in the latest case was held in jail, but he had not yet been charged.