High school hosts ‘Adulting Day’ to teach students how to cook, clean and change a tire

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — A high school in Georgia is making sure its students are prepared for the real world by hosting an “Adulting Day.”

According to WSB, Lumpkin County High School devoted an entire day to teaching the senior class how to cook, clean and do chores. Experts from different fields were brought in for instruction.

“We’re trying to teach kids real-life examples. So when they graduate, not only are they college ready, but they’re life ready,” said Principal Billy Kirk.

He said students learned everything from how to save a life to how to iron a pair of pants.

