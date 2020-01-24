× Greater Cleveland Aquarium offering two for $20 admission for limited time

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is offering a deal to help cure the mid-winter blues.

The two for $20 discount runs from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, in-person ticket sales only.

“When the Northeast Ohio days seem gray, short and chilly, it’s tempting to stay at home,” said Stephanie White, aquarium general manager. “Who knows? This twofer opportunity could coax a few cocooning Clevelanders out of the house.”

Last year, the aquarium made $250,000 in upgrades, including an expanded invasive species exhibit and a toddler-friendly play area.

“Surinam toads, garden eels, flashlight fish and poison dart frogs are some of the interesting animals we’ve welcomed over the last year,” White said.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium opened in the historic Powerhouse on the West Bank of the Flats in 2012.

