Fox Recipe Box: Pretzel Bread Pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Pretzel Bread Pudding is not hard to make and if you don't have a huge pretzel like the ones made at Merwin's Wharf, you can use pretzel rolls bought from the grocery store. Cleveland Metroparks Chef George Hickey shared his recipe with Fox 8's Todd Meany. This sweet and savory dish is a part of the upcoming Fat Head's Brewery Beer Pairing Dinner event and you can click here to learn more about this event and also the Cleveland Metroparks' Frost Bite BBQ.

Merwin’s Big Pretzel Bread Pudding

Ingredients

6 tbsp. unsalted butter melted, plus alittle extra for baking dish

12 oz. ciabatta bread, cut in to ½ inch pieces

24 oz. Merwin’s Big Soft pretzel or pretzel bread substitute, cut in ½ inch pieces

1 ½ C. Milk

1 C .Heavy Cream

½ C. sugar

2 tsp. Vanilla Extract

3 Large eggs

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350*.

Position oven rack in middle of oven.

Butter inside of muffin tin or spray with non-stick spray.

Melt butter in microwave for 40 seconds, stir repeat if needed.

Place pretzel pieces and ciabatta in mixing bowl and pour butter over pieces.

Toss to combine.

Place into buttered muffin tin.

Bake until toasted and golden brown about 5 minutes.

Remove from oven, allow to cool.

Whisk together milk heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, and eggs in a medium bowl.

Pour liquid over bread cubes, cover and let sit for 8 minutes.

Uncover and bake for 15 minutes or until bread pudding has slight jiggle in the center.

Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Top with caramel.

Salted Caramel Sauce

15 soft caramel candies

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tbsp. heavy cream

1 tsp. kosher salt

Combine ingredients in microwave safe bowl

Microwave 1 minute and stir

Repeat until smooth

Can be made ahead of time and warmed again