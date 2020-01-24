Fox 8 Jukebox: VooDoo Funk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- VooDoo Funk is an American Funk Band based out of Northeast Ohio on a mission to spread FUNK all over the world! The band's unique sound comes from a combination of flavors from New Orleans Blue and Memphis Soul plus jazz and rock. The band says they are the 'funkiest band this side of the Mississippi'. This is their first visit to Fox 8 News in the Morning, but hopefully not their last! Click here for more information and to see VooDoo Funk's show schedule.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video