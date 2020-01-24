Happening Now: Corrections officer accused of abusing inmate, intimidating other officers appears in court

Fox 8 Jukebox: VooDoo Funk

Posted 9:33 am, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 09:32AM, January 24, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- VooDoo Funk is an American Funk Band based out of Northeast Ohio on a mission to spread FUNK all over the world! The band's unique sound comes from a combination of flavors from New Orleans Blue and Memphis Soul plus jazz and rock. The band says they are the 'funkiest band this side of the Mississippi'. This is their first visit to Fox 8 News in the Morning, but hopefully not their last! Click here for more information and to see VooDoo Funk's show schedule.

