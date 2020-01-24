Former Columbus meteorologist expected to plead guilty to child porn charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH)-Former Columbus meteorologist, Mike Davis, intends to plead guilty to all four child porn charges filed against him, according to a new court filing.

According to NBC4i, a motion filed by Davis’ attorney, Terry K. Sherman, asks that Davis be screened for acceptance into the CBCF River City Intense Therapy Program in preparation of a guilty plea on January 30.

In the filing, Davis’ attorney argues Davis used pornography in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering for years with many mental health issues, including severe depression and anxiety.

Davis was booked into the Franklin County Jail in September of 2019, charged pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography. NBC4 has confirmed with multiple sources that this investigation involves “thousands of images.”

An email account associated with former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis uploaded nearly 16,000 images of suspected child pornography, according to court documents.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received 25 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to court documents.

“The complaint describes the images as being female children ranging in age from pre-teen to teenagers with some of the images depicting the females engaging in sexual acts with adult males,” the documents said.

Investigators said Davis had been regularly sending child pornography images to himself at the email address since December of 2012.

Davis pleaded not guilty in October to child pornography charges.

Davis was indicted on two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), and one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-4), for a total of four counts.

Davis is accused of receiving and sending images of child pornography over a one-year period beginning in October 2018.

