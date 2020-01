Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Carole Klingler as one of Cleveland's Own.

Carole is the Community Facility Coordinator at the Hospice of The Western Reserve in Lorain County. She is also the CEO of the Dementia Life Program at the Lakeview Baptist Church.

The program's mission is to partner with anyone touched by dementia and offer resources and education to caregivers.

