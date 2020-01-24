× Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information on a missing 11-year-old girl.

Love A. Harris was reported missing by her mother Thursday night, according to the police report. Her mother told officers she left their home on Arlington Avenue to pick up her son and when she returned, Love was gone.

The sixth grader was last seen wearing a yellow puffy coat, white shirt and black pants. She is 5 foot 6 and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.