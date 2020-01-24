CDC confirms coronavirus case in Chicago

The patient is a Chicago resident in her 60s. She is in isolation at a hospital in Chicago.

The patient flew from Wuhan to Chicago on January 13. She was not ill while traveling and health authorities do not think she spread the virus during that time. Health authorities say she has had limited close contacts since returning to Chicago.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced doctors will now be screening patients who have recently traveled to the country.

Sixty-three people from 22 states are under investigation for the virus, health officials said.