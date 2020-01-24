Happening Now: Corrections officer accused of abusing inmate, intimidating other officers appears in court

CDC confirms coronavirus case in Chicago

Posted 10:36 am, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 10:41AM, January 24, 2020
CHICAGO ( CNN)- A second case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been identified in Chicago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in a press briefing.

The patient is a Chicago resident in her 60s. She is in isolation at a hospital in Chicago.

The patient flew from Wuhan to Chicago on January 13. She was not ill while traveling and health authorities do not think she spread the virus during that time. Health authorities say she has had limited close contacts since returning to Chicago.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced doctors will now be screening patients who have recently traveled to the country.

Sixty-three people from 22 states are under investigation for the virus, health officials said.

